Marvel to Celebrate 60 Years of Nick Fury with “Fury #1” One-Shot

This May, Marvel will celebrate the 60th anniversary of their most notorious super-spies, Nick Fury Sr. and Nick Fury Jr. with the special one-shot “Fury #1.”

In “Fury #1,” writer Al Ewing is accompanied by a star-studded crew of artists, including Scot Eaton, Cam Smith, Tom Reilly, Adam Kubert, and Ramon Rosanas.

Together, they set out to tell a story that encompasses the many eras and influences that Nick Fury has lived through.

With the issue coming out next month, this “Fury #1″ preview teases the thrilling action that’s in store for the titular characters. On the first set of pages, with art by Scot Eaton and Cam Smith, Nick Fury Jr. faces off against a brand new S.C.O.R.P.I.O. donning high-tech equipment. Then, artist Tom Reilly takes over to launch Nick Fury Sr. into space. On another page by artist Adam Kubert, a younger Nick Fury Sr. dives out of a plane with fellow soldiers against a rainy black sky. Finally, Nick Fury Sr. comes face-to-face with Uatu the Watcher in pages drawn by Ramon Rosanas.

