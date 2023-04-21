Mary Bruce Promoted to ABC News Chief White House Correspondent

ABC News has promoted Mary Bruce to Chief White House correspondent.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News President Kim Godwin announced today that Mary Bruce has been promoted to Chief White House correspondent.
- Mary has been a part of the Washington team for more than 15 years. As senior White House correspondent, she covered every step of the 2020 Biden campaign and election, which included the primaries, presidential and vice presidential debates, conventions, and five straight days of reporting as the winner was determined in the historic election. She has traveled with President Biden to report on many of his domestic and foreign trips, including his recent visit to Ireland.
- Mary has also brought her reporting and insight to ABC’s coverage of the 2022 midterm election, State of the Union addresses, and President Biden’s historic trip to Ukraine.
- Previously, as senior congressional correspondent, Mary covered the impeachment trials of former President Donald Trump and a number of stories from Capitol Hill, including the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the Mueller report, Congress’ battles over health care and tax reform, and confirmations of Supreme Court justices.
- Mary started her journey at ABC News in 2006 as a desk assistant before joining This Week with George Stephanopoulos as a segment producer. She was a White House producer for five years, covering the Obama administration and the 2012 campaign, and worked as a multiplatform reporter before her promotion to congressional correspondent in 2015.
- In 2018, her peers recognized her reporting on the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with the Joan S. Barone Award.