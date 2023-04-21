Adaptation of Forthcoming Novel “Night’s Edge” in Development at Freeform

Prior to its release, Freeform is already at work on a television adaptation of Liz Kerin’s female driven, vampire novel Night’s Edge, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Kerrin’s new novel, Night’s Edge, hits store shelves on June 20th, and a TV adaptation is already in the works for Freeform, from 20th Television.
- Night’s Edge is a mother-daughter story set against the background of a pandemic of vampirism.
- The author will co-write the story for TV with Keto Shimizu and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer executive producing.
- Kerin and Shimizu will also executive produce with Leslye Headland directing and also serving as an executive producer.
- Schaeffer, who is under an overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, is producing this in addition to multiple other projects, such as the WandaVision series spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness.
- Shimizu has previously served as an executive producer on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, a producer on Arrow, and as a writer on The Flash.
- Headland is currently helming the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, and previously co-created Netflix’s Russian Doll and has directed episodes of Freeform’s Single Drunk Female.
The novel’s logline reads:
- Having a mom like Izzy meant Mia had to grow up fast. No extracurriculars, no inviting friends over, and definitely no dating. The most important rule: Tell no one of Izzy’s hunger – the kind only blood can satisfy. But Mia is in her twenties now and longs for a life of her own. One where she doesn’t have to worry about anyone discovering their terrible secret, or breathing down her neck. When Mia meets rebellious musician Jade she dares to hope she’s found a way to leave her home – and her mom – behind. It just might be Mia’s only chance of getting out alive.