The Guardians Head Off on a Mission to Protect Rocket in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Clip

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be coming to theaters soon and more and more focus appears to be going to Rocket Raccoon. Marvel shared a new clip from the upcoming film and, while the character does not actually appear in it, Rocket seems to be the primary focus of the team.

The new clip sees Star-Lord, Groot and Nebula heading out while leaving Drax and Mantis behind to protect Rocket because, as Star-Lord says, “that’s who they’re coming for.”

The team appears to be leaving a house on what might be the MCU’s version of Counter-Earth surrounded by what might be the MCU’s version of the New Men. You can get more information on both of those here

As Nebula struggles with a car door, Star-Lord appears to say a word that has not yet been heard in the MCU, though it is bleeped out in the clip.

This is an interesting development as we get closer and closer to the debut of Deadpool in the MCU, with Deadpool 3 set to be the studio’s first R-rated film.

set to be the studio’s first R-rated film. Check out the clip below:

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: