The Guardians Head Off on a Mission to Protect Rocket in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Clip

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be coming to theaters soon and more and more focus appears to be going to Rocket Raccoon. Marvel shared a new clip from the upcoming film and, while the character does not actually appear in it, Rocket seems to be the primary focus of the team.
- The new clip sees Star-Lord, Groot and Nebula heading out while leaving Drax and Mantis behind to protect Rocket because, as Star-Lord says, “that’s who they’re coming for.”
- The team appears to be leaving a house on what might be the MCU’s version of Counter-Earth surrounded by what might be the MCU’s version of the New Men. You can get more information on both of those here.
- As Nebula struggles with a car door, Star-Lord appears to say a word that has not yet been heard in the MCU, though it is bleeped out in the clip.
- This is an interesting development as we get closer and closer to the debut of Deadpool in the MCU, with Deadpool 3 set to be the studio’s first R-rated film.
- Check out the clip below:
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.