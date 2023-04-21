National Geographic’s “The Space Race” To Debut At Tribeca Film Festival

National Geographic has announced that their documentary, The Space Race, will hold its world premiere during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic has revealed that their new documentary, The Space Race , will hold its world premiere during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in June.

National Geographic has also described the documentary as “a film about connectivity, community, mentorship and the importance of trailblazers.”

According to National Geographic, “ The Space Race weaves together the stories of Black astronauts seeking to break the bonds of social injustice to reach for the stars, including Guion Bluford, Ed Dwight and Charles Bolden among many others. Addressing the racial injustice within NASA across several decades, the film will follow these pioneers who fought to overcome not just the obstacles of their astronaut training but also the challenges that stemmed from the racial prejudice and discrimination present at the time. The Space Race will highlight how their perseverance challenged the definition of ‘ the right stuff

As of press time, no wide release has been announced, but the film was originally announced to be available exclusively on National Geographic networks, as well as Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Directors Lisa Cortés and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza: “The exploration of space has always been a place of hope and inspiration,” Cortés and Hurtado de Mendoza said in a statement. “From space, we look out into the Universe and learn about our place in it, but we also look back at Earth and learn about ourselves. A select group of astronauts are the only human beings who’ve ever seen all of humanity from this unique point of view — with its infinite possibilities and its debilitating flaws. We couldn’t have found a more supportive partner than National Geographic Documentary Films to tell the story of these brave pioneers in space exploration who opened the space program to people of color.”