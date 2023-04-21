Tokyo Disney Resort Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary with New Entertainment Across Both Parks

On April 15th, 2023, Tokyo Disney Resort celebrated its 40th anniversary! The Resort is celebrating in style with new entertainment across both parks. Firstly, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro, and representatives from the Oriental Land Company marked the occasion with a special moment.

Cast members lined World Bazaar greeting guests as they entered Tokyo Disneyland on its anniversary.

First debuting in 2021, Club Mouse Beat is an exciting show set at the popular "Club Mouse," where Mickey Mouse and his Friends give dynamic performances of hip-hop, Latin, pops, and other styles of entertainment. In honor of the 40th anniversary, the show has a new addition, running through March 31st, 2024.

Let’s Celebrate with Colors, a new show created just for the 40th anniversary, features Mickey Mouse and friends on the waters of Mediterranean Harbor at Tokyo DisneySea.

As is always the case at Tokyo Disneyland for an anniversary, an impressive new parade, Harmony in Color, has debuted. The parade is themed to a “harmonious world of colors” and is filled with dreams and colorful flower petals. Featuring some incredible new floats, this parade includes characters from Big Hero 6, The Incredibles, UP, Moana, and more!

The 40th anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration runs through March 31st, 2024 at Tokyo Disney Resort.