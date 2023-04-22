Artist Ryan Stegman Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Venom with Variant Covers

Just in time for the character’s 35th anniversary, the Summer of Symbiotes will spotlight Venom and his extended family of symbiotes with new series, character-redefining story-arcs, and more. Longtime “Venom” artist Ryan Stegman has created a series of variant covers celebrating the anniversary and Marvel shared a look.

Unveiled last week at the Breaking into Comics the Marvel Way Panel at MegaCon Orlando, superstar artist Ryan Stegman will join the celebration starting in May with his collection of “Venom the other variant covers.”

One of the definitive “Venom” artists of the last decade, Stegman has captured 16 iconic designs, alternate versions, and hosts from throughout Venom history in these jaw-dropping pieces.

Running on select symbiote titles all summer long, these covers are both a love-letter to Mike Wieringo’s 2000s “Spider-Man the other variant covers” and a fun callback to the way Eddie Brock referred to his symbiote during his early days.

Here are the various incarnations that will be showcased: Classic Venom Eddie Brock Gwenom Venom (Mac Gargan) Anti-Venom Agent Venom Superior Venom Venom Spaceknight Venom (Lee Price) Corrupted Venom from Donny Cates and Stegman’s run Cosmic Venom Space Venom from current ongoing VENOM series by Al Ewing, Ram V, Cafu, Bryan Hitch, and more Venom (Dylan Brock) Venom 2099 Pork Grind Mary Jane Watson as Venom Earth-X Venom

Check out the first four now and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the weeks ahead.