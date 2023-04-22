Australian Comedian And Voice of Bruce in “Finding Nemo” Barry Humphries Passes Away at 89

The Australian comedian best known to Disney fans as the voice behind Bruce the Shark in the 2003 film, Finding Nemo, has passed away at the age of 89.
What’s Happening:
- Barry Humphries, the Tony award-winning comedian, known throughout the world for his stage persona, Dame Edna Everage, has passed away today at the age of 89.
- Humphries died in the Sydney Hospital, where he had been spending several days with complications following a hip surgery.
- A statement from his family read: “He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit. With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.”
- Though mostly known for his Dame Edna character, Disney fans and fans of animation are sure to know Humphries for his voice role in the 2003 Pixar Animation Studios film, Finding Nemo, where he lent his talents to bringing Bruce the shark to life.
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted, paying tribute to the comedian, “For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.”
- Ricky Gervais also took to the platform and tweeted: “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you comedy genius.”
- Married four times, he is survived by his wife Lizzie Spender, four children and 10 grandchildren.