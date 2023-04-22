Celebrate Some ’70s Marvel Nostalgia with This Classic Black Light Notecard Set

Excelsior! Marvel fans can pick up some nostalgia and take things back to the ‘70s with this new Classic Black Light Notecard set from Abrams Books.

Fans will light up with this deluxe, collectible notecard set featuring 24 black-light images of celebrated Marvel Comics characters, including Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, and the Hulk, illustrated by legendary artists Jack Kirby, John Romita Sr., Gene Colan, and others.

First published in 1971 by Marvel Comics and famed novelty publisher the Third Eye, Inc., the original Marvel black light notecard series have never been reproduced in full, until now. Printed in fluorescent inks on high-quality paper, this deluxe collector’s set features 24 full-scale reproductions of the original notecards and all their day-glow glory.

Also included is a brief commentary about Third Eye and their Marvel Comics black-light publishing by historian Roy Thomas, along with images of the original comic book art featured on the notecards.

This vibrant, far-out collection is sure to brighten lives.

Features include: 24 high-quality reproduction notecards + envelopes Each card measures 6" wide x 9.25" high Printed in fluorescent inks for viewing in black light Packaged in a fully designed archival box for safe storing Brief history of the notecards and the original comic book art by historian and former Marvel editor-in-chief Roy Thomas

You can order your Classic Black Light Notecard set now