New LEGO DUPLO Disney App Brings Digital Playgrounds and Disney Fun to iPhone

Bringing together the iconic toy bricks and the Disney characters kids love, the new LEGO DUPLO Disney app is loaded with digital playgrounds where toddlers can explore and learn.

In a nod to the Disney classic (and Mickey’s first film) Steamboat Willie , one section has Mickey and Pluto cruising down a river. Kids can build their own boat out of virtual bricks, count the friendly whales swimming by, and try to find all the hidden Mickey ears.

, one section has Mickey and Pluto cruising down a river. Kids can build their own boat out of virtual bricks, count the friendly whales swimming by, and try to find all the hidden Mickey ears. Want to throw a dinner party or boogie on the dance floor with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy? Unlock the Magical Castle to explore new scenes and take on fun challenges.

Each play pack features endless pretend play fun with your favorite classic characters. Drive a steamboat with Mickey Mouse, make (and eat!) cakes with Minnie Mouse or play chase with Pluto. Take photos with Donald Duck or dance with Daisy Duck. There’s so much to do.

There are fun and engaging problem-solving challenges throughout to support your child's learning and development. They also get plenty of opportunity to build structures and add their own creative sparkle, using 3D DUPLO bricks.

Download the new app here

In-App Play Packs: