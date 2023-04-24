ABC Audio To Launch Narrative Podcast Series, “The Idaho Murders”

ABC Audio is launching a narrative podcast series examining the 2022 murders that shocked the country as the hearing approaches for the suspect in custody, with The Idaho Murders.

ABC News has announced a new podcast series, The Idaho Murders, covering the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students that horrified the nation in winter 2022 with the preliminary hearing for accused murderer Bryan Kohberger set for June 26.

The Idaho Murders will be available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.