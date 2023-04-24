Spider-Man Enters the Quantum Realm in “Spider-Man: Quantum Quest!”

Marvel has shared a first look at the second graphic novel in the Mighty Marvel Team-Up series from Abrams Books – Spider-Man: Quantum Quest!
What’s Happening:
- In the action-packed (and hilarious) graphic novel Spider-Man: Quantum Quest!, Spider-Man is sent to the Quantum Realm with the Fantastic Four, where he must join forces with the super-genius Super Hero team.
- During a morning of doing good deeds and super-heroing, Spider-Man is interrupted by the Fantastic Four and Namor. The great underwater city of Atlantis has disappeared, and the heroes need Spider-Man’s help to find it! While Spider-Man is unsure if his abilities can help him find the city, he takes on the mission hoping not to disappoint his heroes. But when this mission takes him into the Quantum Realm, Spider-Man realizes that more than just a city has gone missing and that he might need more than just super-powers to save the day!
- Author-artist Mike Maihack will continue to bring his exciting, adorable, and joyful illustrations to this original story that can be enjoyed by Marvel fans of all ages.
- Spider-Man: Quantum Quest! Will hit comic book shelves in January 2024, and you can pre-order your copy here.