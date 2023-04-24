Viva La Musica To Return to SeaWorld Orlando For Two Weekends in May

Viva La Musica is set to return to SeaWorld Orlando for two weekends next month, marking the return of the Latin-inspired music festival known for its delicious food and drinks and family-friendly musical acts.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando

Park visitors can enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of this festival that includes red-hot local entertainment featuring salsa, bachata, reggaetón, and more.

Discover authentic cuisine inspired by the colorful flavors of the Caribbean, Spain, and Central & South America. Celebrate Latin tradition with chef-curated dishes such as Mofongo, Arepas, Lomo Saltado, and more.

Viva La Música is highlighted by a series of sensational live concerts that will have you dancing out of your seat. The party will not stop once these award-winning musicians take the stage. In addition, guests can experience local, Latin performances and family-friendly cultural activities throughout the park. The headline concert lineup includes:

May 13, Rey Ruiz (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus

May 14, Grupo Mania (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)

May 20, Jon Secada (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)

May 21, Melina Leon (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)

ALL- NEW Bacalaitos- deep fried cod fritters with fermented spicy aioli and micro cilantro

ALL- NEW Arepas de Pabellon- Traditional homemade arepa, sweet plantain, carne mechada, black beans, salsa tartara

In addition to amazing live concerts, the festival includes five ALL-NEW limited-time Viva La Música food and drink huts where guests can savor authentic, Latin-inspired drinks and dishes curated to select countries, such as:

ALL-NEW Papa a la Huancaina- Peruvian cheese sauce served a top Yukon gold potato

ALL- NEW Pisco Sour- Pisco, lemon and lime juice, simple syrup

ALL-NEW 21SEEDS Tequila Tasting- 21Seeds is known for their unique flavor-infused tequilas. This women-led distillery creates fresh and natural flavoring using cucumbers, jalapenos, oranges and more to each of their unique tequila selections.