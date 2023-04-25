Former Walt Disney World Cast Member Arrested on Suspicion of Video Voyeurism at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A Walt Disney World Cast Member was arrested and charged after allegedly recording an upskirt video of a park guest late last month, and later admitting to recording around 500 upskirt videos of female guests, according to a report from CNN.
What’s Happening:
- An arrest affidavit alleges that a former Walt Disney World Cast Member recorded a video looking under and up the skirt of a park guest in late March.
- Authorities responded to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 31st, after another Cast Member witnessed the recording of one of these upskirt videos of a female guest.
- WESH 2 indicates that the event took place at Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and would take videos as guests shopped around the store.
- Then-Cast Member Jorge Diaz-Vega, 26, told the Orange County Sheriff’s Office that he had “been taking videos up the dresses/skirts of unknown females [at Walt Disney World] for approximately six years,” according to the affidavit, telling the authorities that has has over 500 videos on his phone before showing “multiple example of the videos” to the detectives.
- The affidavit also states that “the videos were of multiple females who all appeared to not know they were being video recorded” with Diaz Vega on record telling detectives that he took the videos “because it’s hard to find them online, and they bring him sexual gratification.”
- The alleged victim on March 31st was an 18 year old woman who was told by Disney security officers later that day that someone had been caught taking an image under her dress. The affidavit states that she “was not aware at the time the incident took place, and she was not told of the identity of the male.”
- When reached for comment, a Disney spokesperson reportedly told CNN that “the individual does not work for the company.”
- Diaz Vega was arrested on March 31st on suspicion of video voyeurism. At press time, he had bonded out of Orange County Jail for $2,500, according to records.