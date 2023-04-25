Disneyland Paris COO Daniel Delcourt Honored With Main Street USA Window As He Retires

Disneyland Paris COO Daniel Delcourt is retiring after 27 years of service for the Walt Disney Company, and has been honored with a special Main Street USA window at the Paris park.

Disneyland Paris has recognized one of their most important Cast Members in the most honorable way – a window on Main Street U.S.A.

This time, they recognized Daniel Delcourt, who’s last day is tomorrow, leaving to enjoy his well-earned retirement after 27 years at Disneyland Paris and the Disneyland Resort

He is retiring after his current role as COO of Disneyland Paris resort, where his window will be placed, marking him as the Proprietor of the fictitious Main Street Bicycle Tours, which offers “premium quality, a flawless operation, and fun for the entire family” along with the added quote to “Grasp Life By The Handlebars.”

