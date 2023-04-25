Disneyland Paris COO Daniel Delcourt Honored With Main Street USA Window As He Retires

Disneyland Paris COO Daniel Delcourt is retiring after 27 years of service for the Walt Disney Company, and has been honored with a special Main Street USA window at the Paris park.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has recognized one of their most important Cast Members in the most honorable way – a window on Main Street U.S.A.
- This time, they recognized Daniel Delcourt, who’s last day is tomorrow, leaving to enjoy his well-earned retirement after 27 years at Disneyland Paris and the Disneyland Resort.
- He is retiring after his current role as COO of Disneyland Paris resort, where his window will be placed, marking him as the Proprietor of the fictitious Main Street Bicycle Tours, which offers “premium quality, a flawless operation, and fun for the entire family” along with the added quote to “Grasp Life By The Handlebars.”
- The news was shared by the official Instagram account of the Disneyland Paris Ambassador team, with the photoset captioned: “We love telling Cast stories, and today we’d like to share one in particular. Over the last 27 years, Daniel Delcourt has held a variety of roles with @DisneylandParis and even @Disneyland Resort, including his current role of COO. He made a real difference for so many people, and showed truly inspiring leadership. As Daniel will begin his very last day as a Cast Member tomorrow to enjoy his well-earned retirement, and in the spirit of an iconic Disney tradition to honor some of the great minds that have shaped the resort, we just surprised him with a window on Main Street, U.S.A. in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Disney. Other names have been added to existing windows in the past, but it’s rare that an entirely new window is dedicated to one of our Cast Members, so make sure to look out for it in the days to come. Congratulations Daniel, and thank you for everything you’ve done in making magic with and for our teams!”
