Edna Mode Experience To Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios As Part Of Reimagined Pixar Place

Never look back, it distracts from the now! But looking ahead to May 14th, we see that the fabulous fashion designer from The Incredibles is set to return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is set to reopen Pixar Place, an area that has mostly been shuttered since the entrance of Toy Story Midway Mania was moved into Toy Story Land.

Several years ago with the opening of the Pixar Animation Studios film, Incredibles 2, the area was loosely converted to an area paying homage to Municiberg, a setting from the film, where a special meet and greet was introduced where you can meet the fashion designer for the heroes, Edna Mode.

Now, Disney has announced that on May 14th, The Edna Mode Experience will return to this area, adding that this particular corner of Disney's Hollywood Studios will now be a reimagined Pixar Place.

As part of the reimagining, guests will also have the opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Frozone, and another meet and greet opportunity featuring Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

There is no other information provided at this time regarding the reimagining of the area, which was originally intended to resemble the campus of Pixar Animation Studios, located in Emeryville, California.

There is also no update regarding the long-awaited return of a short-lived animatronic character who would appear in the region, Luxo, Jr. The six foot tall animatronic of the Pixar icon (commonly known as the lamp from the studio title card) would periodically appear and bounce around in one of the windows and ledges of the area of the park.

The Edna Mode experience originally took over the meet and greet area for Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story films, as those characters can be spotted in the adjacent Toy Story Land.

Edna Mode and the other characters return to Disney's Hollywood Studios and a reimagined Pixar Place on May 14th.