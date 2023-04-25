FX Shares First Look At Upcoming Original Series “The Full Monty”

FX has shared some first-look images of the new original series based on the acclaimed film of the same name, The Full Monty, ahead of the series debut on Hulu in June.

What’s Happening:

FX has released first-look images from its brand-new original series The Full Monty . From the makers of the iconic BAFTA-award-winning movie, this eight-part series will premiere in June (premiere date to be announced) and stream exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu.

. From the makers of the iconic BAFTA-award-winning movie, this eight-part series will premiere in June (premiere date to be announced) and stream exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu. Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the eight-episode series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decade.

The original movie’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused) , with Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) also coming back as executive producer.

, with Uberto Pasolini also coming back as executive producer. Among the lead cast reprising their fan-favorite roles are Robert Carlyle ( Trainspotting, Once Upon A Time ) as “Gaz,” Mark Addy ( Game of Thrones, A Knight’s Tale) as “Dave,” Lesley Sharp ( Before We Die, Scott and Bailey ) as “Jean,” Hugo Speer ( Britannia, Shadow and Bone) as “Guy,” Paul Barber ( The Dumping Ground, Gloves Off ) as “Horse,” Steve Huison ( The Royle Family, The Navigators) as “Lomper,” Wim Snape ( The Beaker Girls, Gentleman Jack ) as “Nathan” and Tom Wilkinson ( Batman Begins, Michael Clayton) as “Gerald.”

as “Gaz,” Mark Addy ( as “Dave,” Lesley Sharp ( ) as “Jean,” Hugo Speer ( as “Guy,” Paul Barber ( ) as “Horse,” Steve Huison ( as “Lomper,” Wim Snape ( ) as “Nathan” and Tom Wilkinson ( as “Gerald.” The first-look images also introduce rising star Talitha Wing (Wolfe, Alex Rider), as Gaz’s teenage daughter, “Destiny.”

Other new cast members joining the ensemble include Paul Clayton (The Crown, The Split) as Lomper’s husband, “Dennis.” Miles Jupp (Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, The Durrells) stars as recent divorcee and housing officer “Darren,” who looks up to the Monty men for advice on navigating adult life. Sophie Stanton plays “Hetty,” a colleague and friend of Jean, and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) joins as “Dilip,” Deputy Headteacher at the school. Newcomers Dominic Sharkey and Natalie Davies appear as Destiny’s mates “Cal” and “Tabani” respectively, alongside Arnold Oceng, who plays a talented graffiti artist. Aiden Cook stars as wise-cracking twelve-year-old “Dean/‘Twiglet,’” while Tupele Dorgu (Alma’s Not Normal) portrays Destiny’s mother, “Yaz.”

What They’re Saying:

Writer, Creator and Executive Producer Simon Beaufoy: “It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, 7 Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.”

“It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, 7 Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.” Writer, Creator and Executive Producer Alice Nutter: “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on.”