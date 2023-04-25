“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Director James Gunn Reveals Cast Playing Rocket’s Childhood Friends from Counter-Earth

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has revealed some new members of the cast, portraying Rocket's friends from his childhood on Counter-Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Through an exclusive interview with Collider, Gunn revealed who will be portraying Rocket's friends from his childhood on Counter-Earth.
- He called them perhaps the “primary reason I needed to make this movie. I love them all.”
- Linda Cardellini is Lyllla the otter.
- Mikaela Hoover is the lovely and wonderful Floor the Rabbit.
- Lastly, Asim Chaudhry is Teefs the Walrus.
- Gunn said that “they’re best friends… and I think it's a really beautiful scene with them… where they talk about going outside into the sky, in the world, which they've never experienced.”
- You can watch that scene for yourself in the Collider-exclusive clip below:
- All three actors performed their characters through motion capture, alongside Sean Gunn standing in for Rocket.
- James Gunn shared a photo with them from the first day of shooting for the film.
About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.