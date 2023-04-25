“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Director James Gunn Reveals Cast Playing Rocket’s Childhood Friends from Counter-Earth

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has revealed some new members of the cast, portraying Rocket's friends from his childhood on Counter-Earth.

What’s Happening:

Through an exclusive interview with Collider

He called them

Linda Cardellini is Lyllla the otter.

Mikaela Hoover is the lovely and wonderful Floor the Rabbit.

Lastly, Asim Chaudhry is Teefs the Walrus.

Gunn said that “they’re best friends… and I think it's a really beautiful scene with them… where they talk about going outside into the sky, in the world, which they've never experienced.”

You can watch that scene for yourself in the Collider-exclusive clip below:

All three actors performed their characters through motion capture, alongside Sean Gunn standing in for Rocket.

James Gunn shared a photo with them from the first day of shooting for the film.

