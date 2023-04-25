FiveThirtyEight Founder Nate Silver Laid Off at ABC News

The second round of layoffs at The Walt Disney Company continues, with Nate Silver’s data-driven politics and journalism brand FiveThirtyEight being impacted, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

FiveThirtyEight

Nate Silver founded FiveThirtyEight in 2008, shortly thereafter becoming part of The New York Times. The site was then sold to ESPN ABC

Silver told FiveThirtyEight employees in a Slack message that he expects to leave Disney when his contract is up, which he added would be “soon.”

His departure will be the first time that Silver has not been involved in the site since it launched 15 years ago.

This comes as part of The Walt Disney Company’s plans to cut 7,000 jobs across TV, film, theme parks, and corporate teams, affecting every region where Disney operates.

Moving forward, ABC News is expected to keep the FiveThirtyEight brand name, with plans to streamline the site and make it more efficient.

A slew of senior ABC News executives were laid off last month

What They’re Saying: