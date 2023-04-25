Six Flags Magic Mountain to Build California’s Largest Solar Energy Project

Six Flags today announced the installation of a new 12.37-megawatt solar carport and energy storage system at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

What’s Happening:

In partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables, the project will rank as the largest single-site commercial renewable energy project in California and largest solar project allocated toward a for-profit organization in the United States, distinguishing Six Flags as a leader in the industry.

Key facts about the Six Flags Magic Mountain solar installation include: 12.37-megawatt solar carport built over the main guest parking lot Battery storage system producing 1.958 megawatts of power with 7,886.3 kilowatt hours of capacity that can be deployed daily Producing 20.8 million kilowatt hours of energy annually, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 2,874 homes and 1.79 million smartphones charged Offset greenhouse gas emissions each year comparable to 34,194 barrels of oil consumed, 5,110 tons of waste recycled rather than landfilled, and 17,612 acres of U.S. forests Will offset carbon dioxide equivalents each year comparable to taking 3,182 cars off the road, 37.8 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered automobile, and 1.6 million gallons of gasoline consumed Producing 517.89 million kilowatt hours of energy in a 25-year period, which offsets greenhouse gas energy consumption equivalent to 911 million miles driven by gasoline-powered automobiles and the carbon sequestration equivalent to 434.3 thousand acres of trees planted The park will be able to offset 100% of its energy usage with solar power Six Flags Magic Mountain will be home to the largest single-site commercial solar energy project in California and largest for any for-profit organization in the world

In addition to the Six Flags Magic Mountain installation, two additional parks—Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey—have also developed on-site solar capabilities with over 30 megawatts of fully-operational solar power systems installed.

These three sites will rank as the largest volume of onsite Solar PV systems for any U.S. organization, with a combined total of 42.37 megawatts.

For 62 years, Six Flags has been committed to protecting and improving the environment and its communities, striving toward the expansion of sustainability and ESG-related initiatives and efforts. By actively working to reduce the environmental impact of its amusement park operations, the company continues to make meaningful advancements in adopting solar power throughout its operations and otherwise reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information regarding Six Flags’ sustainability and ESG-related initiatives, visit sixflags.com

