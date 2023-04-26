Teaser Trailer and Poster Released for Kenneth Branagh’s “A Haunting in Venice”

The chilling teaser trailer and poster for Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice, which just screened for convention attendees at the 2023 CinemaCon Convention in Las Vegas, is now available.

What’s Happening:

Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh is back, directing and starring in his third Hercule Poirot movie, A Haunting in Venice .

by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot, will open in theaters nationwide September 15th, 2023. In addition, Branagh announced that Hildur Guđnadóttir, the acclaimed composer from Iceland who won an Oscar, Golden Globe, GRAMMY, and BAFTA for Joker and an Emmy and GRAMMY for Chernobyl, and who most recently scored TÁR and Women Talking, will compose the score.

is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including: Kenneth Branagh Kyle Allen ( Rosaline ) Camille Cottin ( Call My Agent ) Jamie Dornan ( Belfast ) Tina Fey ( 30 Rock ) Jude Hill ( Belfast ) Ali Khan ( 6 Underground ) Emma Laird ( Mayor of Kingstown ) Kelly Reilly ( Yellowstone ) Riccardo Scamarcio ( Caravaggio’s Shadow ) Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

