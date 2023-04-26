FX Releases Trailer for 5th and Final Season of “Mayans M.C.”

FX has released a trailer for the upcoming fifth and final season of their hit drama series Mayans M.C.

will premiere on Wednesday, May 24th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season, with one new episode each following week.

The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

About Mayans M.C.