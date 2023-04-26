Hulu Acquires U.S. Streaming Rights to Drama Series “Vanda”

Hulu has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to Legendary’s crime heist drama series Vanda according to Deadline.
- Vanda comes from Legendary, indie producer SPi and Spain’s La Panda.
- Vanda is based on the true story of a hair stylist in Lisbon, who, in the middle of the 2008 financial crisis—after finding herself alone, broke, and with two children to raise—embarks on a string of bank heists using a blonde wig and a toy gun. When Vanda was finally caught, she was sentenced to seven years in prison and had stolen a grand total of €17,000.
- The series is created by Patricia Muller and written by Muller and Carmen Jimenez.
- Gabriela Barros stars as the title character and is joined by Joao Baptista, Pedro Casablanc, Raul Prieto and Joana de Verona.
- Jose Amaral, Elisa Lleras, Pablo Gómez-Castro and Anne Thomopoulos serve as executive producers while Simao Cayatte directs.
- The series, which consists of eight one-hour episodes, was supported by the Portuguese Tourism and Cinema Fund and is a Spanish co-production.
What they’re saying:
- Sam Kozhaya of Legendary: “We are thrilled to partner with Hulu to bring Vanda to U.S. audiences. This is an ideal pairing that allows terrific content to be featured on a platform that provides amazing reach.”