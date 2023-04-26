Hulu Acquires U.S. Streaming Rights to Drama Series “Vanda”

Hulu has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to Legendary’s crime heist drama series Vanda according to Deadline.

Vanda comes from Legendary, indie producer SPi and Spain’s La Panda.

Vanda is based on the true story of a hair stylist in Lisbon, who, in the middle of the 2008 financial crisis—after finding herself alone, broke, and with two children to raise—embarks on a string of bank heists using a blonde wig and a toy gun. When Vanda was finally caught, she was sentenced to seven years in prison and had stolen a grand total of €17,000.

The series is created by Patricia Muller and written by Muller and Carmen Jimenez.

Gabriela Barros stars as the title character and is joined by Joao Baptista, Pedro Casablanc, Raul Prieto and Joana de Verona.

Jose Amaral, Elisa Lleras, Pablo Gómez-Castro and Anne Thomopoulos serve as executive producers while Simao Cayatte directs.

The series, which consists of eight one-hour episodes, was supported by the Portuguese Tourism and Cinema Fund and is a Spanish co-production.

