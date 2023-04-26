Make-A-Wish Kids Were Able to Experience a Magical Weekend at the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Gala

Make-A-Wish Kids and their families were invited to Disneyland Paris to be a part of the European Gala celebrating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as honored guests. Disneyland Paris shared more on their YouTube page.

What’s Happening:

Oliver (10), Ollie (14) and Aëden (7) and their families were invited by Disneyland Paris and Make-A-Wish to participate in the European Gala celebrating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as honored guests. Fans of Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy, stayed at the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and discovered Avengers Campus in the Walt Disney Studios Park.

They attended the European Gala screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and were surprised to meet the film's stars, Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña. This weekend allowed them to turn their dreams into reality and enjoy moments of joy that are so welcome for children and their families.

For more than 30 years, Disneyland Paris has been bringing moments of joy to children when they need it, in particular by granting the wishes of sick children.

These experiences not only illuminate lives, creating moments that matter, but also help children and their families build emotional resilience.

Disney grants a large portion of Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes around the world, with more than 145,000 wishes granted worldwide.

Since 1992, more than 20,000 wishes have been granted at Disneyland Paris in partnership with more than 40 organizations across Europe.

