SeaWorld Orlando Shares Full Animated POV of “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando has released the full animated “Point-of-View” video of their brand-new coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which is set to open at some point next month.

Spending the rest of the afternoon with this Pipeline POV on repeat 👀🔁 pic.twitter.com/Ff7kl2VSKv — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) April 26, 2023