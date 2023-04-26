Fantasy Flash Sale: Take 20% Off Select LEGO, Games, and Puzzle at shopDisney

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 20% Off Select LEGO, Games and Puzzles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today shopDisney is offering 20% Off Select LEGO, Games and Puzzles

Guests will also enjoy savings on jigsaw puzzles including a wooden style featuring WALL•E; and budding explorers can discover the way our world works with science kits from National Geographic.

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Puzzles

Marvel's Avengers Double-Sided Puzzle

WALL•E Wooden Puzzle

Hercules 25th Anniversary Disney Parks Signature Puzzle

Princess Leia Organa Exhibit Series Puzzle – Star Wars

LEGO

LEGO Jake & Neytiri's First Banshee Flight 75572 – Avatar

LEGO Hulkbuster 76210 – Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron

LEGO Ambush on Ferrix 75338 – Star Wars: Andor

LEGO Mini Disney Castle 40478 – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Games

Alice in Wonderland Teacups Match Game

Mickey Mouse and Friends Monopoly Game

Marvel Heroes and Villains Playing Cards – 2-Pack

Science and Discovery Kits

Geode Kit – National Geographic

Digital Handheld Microscope – National Geographic

National Geographic Weaving Loom Craft Kit

Sensory Science Activity Kit – National Geographic

Well there you have it! LEGO, Games and Puzzles featuring Disney, Marvel and Star Wars characters are sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.