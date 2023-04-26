Fantasy Flash Sale: Take 20% Off Select LEGO, Games, and Puzzle at shopDisney

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 20% Off Select LEGO, Games and Puzzles.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today shopDisney is offering 20% Off Select LEGO, Games and Puzzles! For the LEGO collectors, there are Disney, Marvel and Star Wars sets meant for play or display; while those who appreciate games will adore Mickey Mouse Monopoly and two other offerings.
- Guests will also enjoy savings on jigsaw puzzles including a wooden style featuring WALL•E; and budding explorers can discover the way our world works with science kits from National Geographic.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Puzzles
Marvel's Avengers Double-Sided Puzzle
Hercules 25th Anniversary Disney Parks Signature Puzzle
Princess Leia Organa Exhibit Series Puzzle – Star Wars
LEGO
LEGO Jake & Neytiri's First Banshee Flight 75572 – Avatar
LEGO Hulkbuster 76210 – Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron
LEGO Ambush on Ferrix 75338 – Star Wars: Andor
LEGO Mini Disney Castle 40478 – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Games
Alice in Wonderland Teacups Match Game
Mickey Mouse and Friends Monopoly Game
Marvel Heroes and Villains Playing Cards – 2-Pack
Science and Discovery Kits
Geode Kit – National Geographic
Digital Handheld Microscope – National Geographic
National Geographic Weaving Loom Craft Kit
Sensory Science Activity Kit – National Geographic
Well there you have it! LEGO, Games and Puzzles featuring Disney, Marvel and Star Wars characters are sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.