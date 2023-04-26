Tickets are Now On Sale for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Theaters May 26th

Tickets are now on sale for Disney's The Little Mermaid, coming to theaters May 26.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are now on sale for Disney's The Little Mermaid , which will debut in theaters on May 26.

, which will debut in theaters on May 26. Click here

About The Little Mermaid:

is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

