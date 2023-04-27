20th Century Studios Acquires Holiday Action Rom-Com “Naughty”

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios has acquired Naughty which is described as a holiday rom-com.
What's Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has acquired Naughty, an original feature from Siena East starring Amber Midthunder.
- The storyline has not been released but has been described as a holiday rom-com.
- East will pen the script along with Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson to produce through their Hutch Parker Entertainment banner.
- John Scott Gibney from Hutch Parker Entertainment will co-produce, as Midthunder will star and serve as executive producer.
- There's no word yet on who will be the official director.
- Other projects from Hutch Parker Entertainment include Sony’s animated feature Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, which is based on children's books.
- They are also known for 20th/Disney+’s family comedy Home Sweet Home Alone, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Logan, and Patriots Day.