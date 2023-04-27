Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone Join Cast of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

They’ve been on a boat and now they’re in the Spider-Verse. Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, members of the comedic musical group The Lonely Island, have announced that they have roles in Sony’s upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The official Lonely Island Instagram account

Saturday Night Live alums, The Lonely Island is known for creating countless comedy songs like “I’m On a Boat” and “Like a Boss.”

alums, The Lonely Island is known for creating countless comedy songs like “I’m On a Boat” and “Like a Boss.” Individually, Samberg is known for his starring roles in the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Hulu Palm Springs , amongst several other projects.

and , amongst several other projects. He is also no stranger to animation, having starring voice roles in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and the Hotel Transylvania series.

and the series. Taccone is no stranger to the Spider-Verse, having voiced both the Green Goblin and one of the Spider-Men from the meme parody at the end of the film.

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: