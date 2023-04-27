Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone Join Cast of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

They’ve been on a boat and now they’re in the Spider-Verse. Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, members of the comedic musical group The Lonely Island, have announced that they have roles in Sony’s upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
- The official Lonely Island Instagram account shared in their story that “Jorm and Andy are ‘in’ this!!”
- Saturday Night Live alums, The Lonely Island is known for creating countless comedy songs like “I’m On a Boat” and “Like a Boss.”
- Individually, Samberg is known for his starring roles in the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Hulu’s Palm Springs, amongst several other projects.
- He is also no stranger to animation, having starring voice roles in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and the Hotel Transylvania series.
- Taccone is no stranger to the Spider-Verse, having voiced both the Green Goblin and one of the Spider-Men from the meme parody at the end of the film.
About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
- Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
- The cast includes:
- Shameik Moore
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Jake Johnson
- Issa Rae
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Jason Schwartzman
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Luna Lauren Velez
- Greta Lee
- Rachel Dratch
- Jorma Taccone
- Shea Whigham
- Oscar Isaac
- The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.
- The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters (and the Multiverse) on June 2nd, 2023.