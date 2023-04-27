Titles for Upcoming Annecy Film Festival Competitions and Major Studio Screenings and First Looks Revealed

A press conference earlier today revealed many of the titles and selections that make up the feature films of this year’s Annecy animation festival in France. Dominique Puthod, Chairman of CITIA, Mickaël Marin, Director, and Marcel Jean, Artistic Director, presented the Feature Films Official Selection, Screening Events, some Works in Progress and other elements from this year’s festival, which will be held from June 11th – 17th, adding one additional day this year compared to the past.

This year’s festival provides not only the opportunity to screen films in the competition (the official selections can be found further down the page), but to host screening events, first looks, and previews of upcoming features and projects from the major studios:

Monday June 12th:

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story – presented as part of the LENS program, from Sony Pictures Animation

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Mayhem – a presentation of a work-in-progress version of the film, bu Jeff Rowe from Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

Tuesday June 13th:

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim – a first look at the new feature film by Kenji Kamiyama, from Warner Bros. Animation.

Star Wars: Visions – Behind the Scenes of "Screecher's Reach," "In the Stars," and "The Spy Dancer" – a making of the series and the three episodes directed by Cartoon Saloon, Punkrobot, and La Cachette, respectively.

Fixed – A first look at the film from Genndy Tartakovsky, from Sony Pictures Animation, New Line Cinema.

Wednesday June 14th:

Migration – First look at new film by Benjamin Runner, from Illumination Entertainment

Rick and Morty: 10 Years of Intergalactic Adventures – by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Making of and presentation of three films by their directors, Disney+

Nimona – A special screening of the film, by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, and adapted from the New York Times Best-selling graphic novel, as well as a Making Of with the film crew. From Netflix Animaton, Annapurna Animation.

Thursday June 15th:

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – film by Faryn Pearl and Kirk DeMicco, DreamWorks Animation

Trolls Band Together – First look at film from Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz, DreamWorks Animation

Friday June 16th:

Elemental – from Peter Sohn and Denise Ram, Pixar Animation Studios

Win Or Lose – First look presented by Pixar Animation Studios at first-ever original series coming soon to Disney+, featuring never before seen materials

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage – film by Hiroaki Ando, and Polygon Pictures, CrunchyRoll

Other screening events will include:

The Forest of Miss Tang

Garden of Remembrance

Ozi, Voice of the Forest

Nina et le Secret du herisson

The Canterville Ghost

To Celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Annecy will also see the screening of an all-new short from Trent Correy and Dan Abraham that will occur during the opening ceremony.

WDAS Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee will also share details about the all new feature film, Wish.

A screening of Fantasia 2000 will also take place, with Eric Goldberg on scene, along with Jennifer Lee.

This year’s Annecy selection process was called a huge challenge during the press conference due to the exceptional quality and impressive number of films submitted. Out of around one hundred films entered, Marcel Jean unveiled 23 Feature Films in the Official Selection:

Official Competition Entries:

Art College 1994

Four Soul s of Coyote

Kensuke’s Kingdom

La Siren e

Chicken for Linda!

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Mars Express

Sirocco and the Kingdom of Air Streams

The Inseparables

The Inventor

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes

Contrechamp Competition

When Adam Changes

Tender Metalheads

Johnny & Me – A Journey through Time with John Heartfield

Komada – A Whisky Family

The Sacred Cave

Robot Dreams

Rosa and the Stone Troll

Saleem

Slide

Toldi

Tony, Shelly, and the Magic Light

White Plastic Sky

Also announced, Work-in-progress sessions of 17 projects in production: 12 feature films, 1 series, 3 VR experiences, and 1 short film. Titles include:

Frankelda and the Prince of Spooks – Cartoon Network, Latin America/Mexico

– Cartoon Network, Latin America/Mexico Little Amelie or the Character of Rain, Ikki films, France

Ikki films, France Into the Wonderwoods, Je Suis Bien Content, France

Je Suis Bien Content, France Slocum, JPL Films, Luxembourg

JPL Films, Luxembourg Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, Warner Bros Animation, Chatrone/Mexico, USA

Warner Bros Animation, Chatrone/Mexico, USA Captain Laserhawk : A Blood Dragon Remix , Bobbypills, Ubisoft Film & Television, France

: , Bobbypills, Ubisoft Film & Television, France Flow , Dream Well Studio, France

, Dream Well Studio, France Spellbound, Apple Original Films, Skydance Animation, USA

You can check out the announcements in the full press conference below: