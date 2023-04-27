The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Adds Special Meeting to Discuss Disney’s Lawsuit

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will be holding a special meeting on Monday, May 1st in response to the lawsuit from The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, Disney officially filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, members of his administration, and members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
- Likely serving as a response to Disney’s lawsuit, the Board have announced a special meeting to be held Monday, May 1st at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The meeting will consist of “Board discussion and direction to litigation counsel and authorization to defend District officials sued in official capacities.”
- As part of their justification for the lawsuit, Disney said that “a targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor Ron DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”
- In response to Disney’s lawsuit, Communications Director Taryn Fenske of Gov. DeSantis’ office issued the following statement:
- “We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state. This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”