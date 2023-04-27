Pixar’s “Elemental” Added as Centerpiece Film for This Year’s Tribeca Film Festival

The New York premiere of Pixar’s Elemental is set to be held during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.
What’s Happening:
- This year’s Centerpiece Gala is the New York premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental.
- Set in Element City, where fire, water, earth and air residents live together, the film is about Ember, a fiery young woman, whose friendship with water-guy Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in and the person she wants to be.
- Directed by Peter Sohn, Elemental features the voices of Catherine O'Hara, Leah Lewis, and Mamoudou Athie.
- The screening will take place on Saturday, June 10th at 2:00 p.m. in the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.
- The Tribeca FIlm Festival will also feature the premiere of Kiss the Future, a documentary produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, a conversation with Megan Thee Stallion, a 30th anniversary screening of A Bronx Tale, and more.
- The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 22nd year from June 7–18, 2023 in New York City.
- Elemental was also selected to be the closing film for the Cannes Film Festival on May 27th.