Pixar’s “Elemental” Added as Centerpiece Film for This Year’s Tribeca Film Festival

The New York premiere of Pixar’s Elemental is set to be held during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

What’s Happening:

This year’s Centerpiece Gala is the New York premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental .

. Set in Element City, where fire, water, earth and air residents live together, the film is about Ember, a fiery young woman, whose friendship with water-guy Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in and the person she wants to be.

Directed by Peter Sohn, Elemental features the voices of Catherine O'Hara, Leah Lewis, and Mamoudou Athie.

features the voices of Catherine O'Hara, Leah Lewis, and Mamoudou Athie. The screening will take place on Saturday, June 10th at 2:00 p.m. in the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.