Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” Selected as Closing Film for the Cannes Film Festival

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental has been selected as the closing film for the Cannes Film Festival on May 27.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios returns to the globally revered Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of its all-new feature film Elemental on May 27, ahead of its theatrical release on June 16.

on May 27, ahead of its theatrical release on June 16. Debuting out of competition as the closing film of the 76th edition of the festival, Elemental is the fourth film from the storied studio to be selected for the event and joins previous favorites Up, Inside Out and Soul.

About Elemental:

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Voice Cast:

Leah Lewis as the fiery Ember

Mamoudou Athie as the water-guy Wade

Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be retired dad Bernie

Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale

Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook

Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring neighbor, Clod

Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern

What They’re Saying: