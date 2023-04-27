Marvel’s Stormbreakers Celebrate 60 Years of “Avengers” with New Variant Covers

This year marks 60 incredible years of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In addition to launching a brand-new era of “Avengers” under writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa, Marvel Comics will celebrate the team’s milestone with stunning new variant covers by 2023’s class of Marvel Stormbreakers and Marvel shared the first look.

This group of elite artists have spotlighted their favorite eras from throughout Avengers history in stunning artwork that adorn the covers of Marvel’s hottest titles this June.

Across eight covers, see nods to pivotal moments throughout the decades including the debut of Cap's Kooky Quartet, Spidey joining the team, and more.

Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections.

The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa.

Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today.

As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

Check out all eight covers now and pick them up at your local comic shop this June.