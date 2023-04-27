Lucasfilm Shares Key Art And Posters For Titles In Upcoming “Star Wars Visions: Volume Two”

Lucasfilm is sharing the beautiful key art and posters for the different short films that will make up Star Wars: Visions Volume Two, building excitement for the debut of the next set of Star Wars stories from different animation studios when they debut on May 4th.

Lucasfilm is slowly revealing the key art for the different shorts that make up Star Wars: Visions Volume Two , set to debut on Disney+ on May 4th, in celebration of Star Wars Day.

The next volume of animated short films builds on the Emmy Award-nominated first run of Star Wars: Visions in 2021, and will feature nine new shorts from nine studios from around the globe. The shorts promise to feature unique animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, depicting each filmmaker's specific vision of the Star Wars galaxy.

The shorts included in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 were created by the following international animation studios: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D'Art Shtajio's short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

The key art featured above represents the films that will be featured in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2:

Aau’s Song Studio: Triggerfish Writer-directors: Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke Nadia Darries is a director, animator and co-founder of Goon Valley Animation, with an avocation for songwriting. Born in the Cape Flats in South Africa, Darries has worked on high-end animated film and motion design as an animator, project manager, creative director and director since 2015. Her experience includes animating at Triggerfish Animation Studios on the award-winning BBC films Stick Man, Revolting Rhymes, and Highway Rat. Daniel Clarke is a Cape Town-based director and artist working in animation, film and illustration. He started his career in animation in 2008 at Triggerfish Animation Studios, where he has served as production designer, art director and director on projects such as the feature film Khumba, BBC’s Stick Man , and The Snail and the Whale. In 2018, along with James Clarke and Daniel Snaddon, he completed the graphic novel Kariba.

Sith Studio: El Guiri Writer-director: Rodrigo Blaas Rodrigo Blaas is an Emmy Award-winning director who has spent more than 20 years in animation. After co-founding Stromboli Animation in 1997, Blaas joined Blue Sky Studios in 2000, working on the feature film Ice Age, before transitioning to Pixar Animation Studios. There, he worked on such projects as Finding Nemo (2003), The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007) , and Wall-E (2008) and on the Oscar-nominated short film La Luna (2011). More recently, Blaas partnered with Guillermo del Toro to develop the award-winning series Trollhunters, served as creative director for Mikros Animation Paris and, in 2021, created El Guiri Studios in Madrid with his partner, Cecile Hokes. He also wrote and directed 2009’s award-winning short film Alma.

Screecher’s Reach Studio: Cartoon Saloon Director: Paul Young Paul Young is a co-founder of Cartoon Saloon, an IFTA winner and Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA nominee. He produced the animated features My Father’s Dragon, WolfWalkers, The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea , and The Breadwinner as well as award-winning TV series including Puffin Rock, Dorg Van Dango, and Viking Skool.

In the Stars Studio: Punkrobot Writer-director: Gabriel Osorio Gabriel Osorio majored in Fine Arts at Universidad de Chile, later specializing in 3D animation. After working in commercials, movies and television series, he founded Punkrobot Studio. Since 2008, he has directed projects for children’s television including Flipos, Muelin y Perlita, Soccer Girls , and television spots. In 2016, his short film Bear Story became the first Latin American project to win an Oscar in the animated short category.

Star Wars Visions: Volume 2 arrives on Disney+ on May 4th.

