The 2023 Daytime Emmy Award Nominees Announced With Disney Entertainment Earning 34 Nominations

- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Disney Entertainment received 34 nominations, with ABC’s General Hospital leading all nominees with 19.
- The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be presented Friday, June 16, while the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented Saturday, June 17.
Nominees spanning ABC, ABC News, Hulu, and National Geographic are as follows:
- Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital (ABC)
- Daytime Talk Series: Live With Kelly and Ryan (WABC/ABC Owned Television Stations)
- Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor- Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)
- Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress- Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)
- Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress- Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital (ABC), Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital (ABC), Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (ABC)
- Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor- Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC), Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC), Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC), Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital (ABC)
- Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Eden Mccoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital (ABC)
- Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)
- Daytime Talk Series Host: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (WABC/ABC Owned Television Stations), Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (ABC News)
- Legal/Courtroom Program: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)
- Educational and Informational Program: Vikings: The Rise and Fall (National Geographic)
- Daytime Special: Behind The Table: A View Reunion (Hulu), Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC)
- Promotional Announcement: Tamron Hall: Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons (ABC News)
- Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital (ABC)
- Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital (ABC)
- Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program: The View (ABC News)
- Original Song: Darling Darling, General Hospital (ABC)
- Lighting Direction: General Hospital (ABC), The View (ABC News)
- Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC), The View (ABC News)
- Multiple Camera Editing: Behind the Table: A View Reunion (Hulu)
- Casting: General Hospital (ABC)
- Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design: General Hospital (ABC), The View (ABC News)
- Costume Design/Styling: General Hospital (ABC)
- Hairstyling and Makeup: Tamron Hall (ABC News)