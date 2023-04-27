The 2023 Daytime Emmy Award Nominees Announced With Disney Entertainment Earning 34 Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Disney Entertainment received 34 nominations.

What’s Happening:

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Disney Entertainment received 34 nominations, with ABC General Hospital leading all nominees with 19.

leading all nominees with 19. The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be presented Friday, June 16, while the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented Saturday, June 17.

Nominees spanning ABC, ABC News, Hulu, and National Geographic are as follows: