The 2023 Daytime Emmy Award Nominees Announced With Disney Entertainment Earning 34 Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Disney Entertainment received 34 nominations.

What’s Happening:

  • The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Disney Entertainment received 34 nominations, with ABC’s General Hospital leading all nominees with 19.
  • The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be presented Friday, June 16, while the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented Saturday, June 17.

Nominees spanning ABC, ABC News, Hulu, and National Geographic are as follows:

  • Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital (ABC)
  • Daytime Talk Series: Live With Kelly and Ryan (WABC/ABC Owned Television Stations)
  • Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor- Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)
  • Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress- Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)
  • Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress- Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital (ABC), Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital (ABC), Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (ABC)
  • Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor- Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC), Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC), Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC), Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital (ABC)
  • Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Eden Mccoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital (ABC)
  • Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)
  • Daytime Talk Series Host: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (WABC/ABC Owned Television Stations), Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (ABC News)
  • Legal/Courtroom Program: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)
  • Educational and Informational Program: Vikings: The Rise and Fall (National Geographic)
  • Daytime Special: Behind The Table: A View Reunion (Hulu), Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC)
  • Promotional Announcement: Tamron Hall: Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons (ABC News)
  • Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital (ABC)
  • Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital (ABC)
  • Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program: The View (ABC News)
  • Original Song: Darling Darling, General Hospital (ABC)
  • Lighting Direction: General Hospital (ABC), The View (ABC News)
  • Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC), The View (ABC News)
  • Multiple Camera Editing: Behind the Table: A View Reunion (Hulu)
  • Casting: General Hospital (ABC)
  • Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design: General Hospital (ABC), The View (ABC News)
  • Costume Design/Styling: General Hospital (ABC)
  • Hairstyling and Makeup: Tamron Hall (ABC News)