Walt Disney’s Marceline Celebrating a Moment in Time Taking Place June 3rd

The Walt Disney Hometown Museum is celebrating Walt's hometown of Marceline, MO, on June 3, 2023.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Hometown Museum invites you to honor 100 years at Walt's hometown of Marceline, MO on June 3.
Night at the Disney Family Farm:
- 5 – 9 PM | Open to the Public
- Take a trip down memory lane, get inspired like Walt, eat like Walt and surround yourself with endless moments in time.
- Clock Dedication presented by CITIZEN will be from 4 – 5 PM.
Walt Disney's Marceline Street Fair:
- 12 – 4 PM | Open to the Public
Festivities Include:
- Local and Global Specialty Vendors
- Marceline Scavenger Hunt
- Live Entertainment
- Interactive Classes with Illustrator and Disney Artist Jeff Shelly
- Mural Painting with Creator and Disney Fine Art Artist Arcy
- Special Cancellation Stamp at the Walt Disney Post Office
- Exclusive Merchandise and More!
Disney | Citizen Main Street, USA Clock Dedication:
- 4 – 5 PM | Open to the Public
- Celebrate a Moment in Time When CITIZEN Donates a Replica Main Street, USA Clock to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum Garden.
A Night at the Disney Family Farm:
- 5 – 6 PM | Ticketed Admission Required
- Special Guests Including Floyd Norman (Animator/Disney Legend) and Brett Iwan (Official Voice of Mickey Mouse)
- A Four-Course Meal Designed by Marcy Carriker Smothers, Author of Eat Like Walt
- A Kiss Goodnight Fireworks Display
- $300 – Cheers to Walt General Admission
- $425 – Wonder of Time VIP Admission
- VIP Admission Includes Access to the Citizen Speakeasy and a special event "Wonder of Time" Gift