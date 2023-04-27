Walt Disney’s Marceline Celebrating a Moment in Time Taking Place June 3rd

The Walt Disney Hometown Museum is celebrating Walt's hometown of Marceline, MO, on June 3, 2023.

What's Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Hometown Museum invites you to honor 100 years at Walt's hometown of Marceline, MO on June 3.

Walt Disney's Marceline Street Fair:

  • 12 – 4 PM | Open to the Public

Festivities Include:

  • Local and Global Specialty Vendors
  • Marceline Scavenger Hunt
  • Live Entertainment
  • Interactive Classes with Illustrator and Disney Artist Jeff Shelly
  • Mural Painting with Creator and Disney Fine Art Artist Arcy
  • Special Cancellation Stamp at the Walt Disney Post Office
  • Exclusive Merchandise and More!

Disney | Citizen Main Street, USA Clock Dedication:

  • 4 – 5 PM | Open to the Public
  • Celebrate a Moment in Time When CITIZEN Donates a Replica Main Street, USA Clock to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum Garden.

A Night at the Disney Family Farm:

  • 5 – 6 PM | Ticketed Admission Required
  • Special Guests Including Floyd Norman (Animator/Disney Legend) and Brett Iwan (Official Voice of Mickey Mouse)
  • A Four-Course Meal Designed by Marcy Carriker Smothers, Author of Eat Like Walt
  • A Kiss Goodnight Fireworks Display
  • $300 – Cheers to Walt General Admission
  • $425 – Wonder of Time VIP Admission
  •  VIP Admission Includes Access to the Citizen Speakeasy and a special event "Wonder of Time" Gift