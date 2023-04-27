Walt Disney’s Marceline Celebrating a Moment in Time Taking Place June 3rd

The Walt Disney Hometown Museum is celebrating Walt's hometown of Marceline, MO, on June 3, 2023.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Hometown Museum invites you to honor 100 years at Walt's hometown of Marceline, MO on June 3.

Night at the Disney Family Farm:

5 – 9 PM | Open to the Public

Take a trip down memory lane, get inspired like Walt, eat like Walt and surround yourself with endless moments in time.

Clock Dedication presented by CITIZEN will be from 4 – 5 PM.

Walt Disney's Marceline Street Fair:

12 – 4 PM | Open to the Public

Festivities Include:

Local and Global Specialty Vendors

Marceline Scavenger Hunt

Live Entertainment

Interactive Classes with Illustrator and Disney Artist Jeff Shelly

Mural Painting with Creator and Disney Fine Art Artist Arcy

Special Cancellation Stamp at the Walt Disney Post Office

Exclusive Merchandise and More!

Disney | Citizen Main Street, USA Clock Dedication:

4 – 5 PM | Open to the Public

Celebrate a Moment in Time When CITIZEN Donates a Replica Main Street, USA Clock to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum Garden.

A Night at the Disney Family Farm: