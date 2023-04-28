Disney Parks Blog Spotlights “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Merchandise Collections

What could be better than saving the galaxy two times? Maybe saving it three times?! This spring, the Guardians of the Galaxy are back for one final (?) adventure and you’re invited to join them! In anticipation of the upcoming film, the Disney Parks Blog has rounded up some of the best merchandise collections available to fans featuring this ragtag team of heroes.

Well it’s about time! Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, Nebula, Mantis and a few other friends have teamed up once again to save the world, or at least one of their own, in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 .

The new movie hits theaters on May 5th and in addition to enjoying the story play out on the big screen, fans can also bring home awesome merchandise collections spanning apparel, action figures, toys and more.

Coming soon to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and shopDisney is a fun line of apparel for the whole family!

While shopDisney typically doesn’t reveal what’s on the slate for Pin-tastic Tuesdays, we are getting a sneak peek at two upcoming styles! We’ll soon see the It’s Good to Have Friends pin featuring Rocket and Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Ravager Badge that swivels open to show the entire gang.

For some other fun additions to include in your Guardians of the Galaxy collection, checkout the 16 oz GoTG mug with the whole crew on the exterior and the Guardians insignia on the interior. There’s also two super cute, cuddly plush pals in Cosmo and Rocket who will help to complete your Guardians team at home.

Hasbro

We’re big fans of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of action figures that present our favorite heroes in amazing detail and are designed for play or display. If you’re looking to create action at home, there are role play toys like the Groot talking mask and three in one spaceship toy.

Funko

You love Pop! figures and you know it! Get the whole gang together on your display shelf with the latest wave of MCU collectibles from Funko.

LEGO

Build the future and bring on the fun with LEGO! Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, Nebula and Adam Warlock Minifigures are part of the Guardians Ship set; meanwhile Baby Rocket makes his debut this year and has his very one cool yellow spacecraft.

Diff

See how the world looks through these lenses! Two new Polarized Sunglasses from DIFF Eyewear honor the legacy for the beloved Guardians while bringing all of us into the future.

Loungefly

No matter where you travel in the universe, it’s always good to carry some fashion accessories with you. Loungefly can deliver a fun essential while also helping you show off your Marvel fandom.

Rock ‘Em Socks

Need a reason to purchase Rock ‘Em Socks? Try these on for size: three excellent designs, plenty of awesome characters, black soled socks that’ll never look dirty, a defined heel and toe…what are you waiting for? Just get them. Your feet will thank you.

Amazon

We all love a good Marvel t-shirt and Amazon’s lineup of print on demand styles are proven winners. Guests will find shirts, hoodies and everything in between available in sizes from youth 4T to adult 6XL with design, style, and color customizable options.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.