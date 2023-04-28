“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Star Chris Pratt Pranks Disney California Adventure Guests

With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about to hit theaters next week, Chris Pratt appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and took the opportunity to prank unsuspecting Disney California Adventure guests.

Pratt, who was in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio, posed as an AI version of himself on a video screen at the exit to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

studio, posed as an AI version of himself on a video screen at the exit to Guests coming off of the attraction got to meet the AI Pratt, not realizing (and seemingly never learning) that they were actually speaking with the actor himself.

Check out the prank in the video below:

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: