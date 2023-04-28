Hulu Announces “Mastermind” Docuseries From Campfire Studios and Dakota and Elle Fanning’s Lewellen Pictures

Hulu has announced a new docuseries, Mastermind, based on the life of nurse and FBI Consultant, Dr. Ann Burgess, according to a report from Variety.

Campfire Studios in association with Lewellen Pictures, Dakota and Elle Fanning’s production house, is presenting Mastermind, a four-part documentary that is reportedly set to arrive on Hulu.

The docuseries will tell the harrowing stories of infamous criminal cases through the unique lens of the woman who helped solve them – Dr. Ann Burgess – who spent nearly six decades hunting serial killers and advocating for justice.

Based in part on Dr. Burgess’ 2021 book A Killer by Design: Murders, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher Criminal Minds, the series will feature exclusive access to her personal records as viewers dive into her most defining cases and the anti-rape movement, which laid the foundation for the modern #MeToo global social reckoning.

Mastermind is produced for Hulu by Campfire Studios in association with Lewellen Pictures. Ross M. Dinerstein, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Rebecca Halpern, Lesley Chilcott, Rebecca Evans and Abby Fuller are executive producers. Co-executive producers are Dani Sloane, Ross Girard, and Mark McCune. Dr. Ann Burgess is a consulting producer.

The architect of the FBI's "mindhunter" method and made famous by the fictionalized Wendy Carr of David Fincher's Mindhunter, Dr. Ann Burgess spent her career interviewing and studying convicted serial killers, gleaning insight to apply to unsolved cases.