Searchlight Pictures Shares Images From Upcoming Film “Poor Things”

Searchlight Pictures has shared a first look and revealed the opening date for their new film, Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

Disney-Owned Searchlight Pictures has announced a new film from their studio, Poor Things , set for a release later this year in September.

, set for a release later this year in September. From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).

Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Searchlight Pictures is a global specialty film and television company that develops, produces, finances and acquires motion pictures and series for both worldwide theatrical and streaming releases.

It has its own marketing and distribution operations, and is part of The Walt Disney Studios, a division of The Walt Disney Company. Founded in 1994 as Fox Searchlight Pictures, the company’s titles have grossed over $5 billion worldwide, amassing 46 Academy Awards including five Best Picture winners since 2009: Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave, Birdman, The Shape of Water, and Nomadland ; 51 BAFTA Awards, 28 Golden Globe Awards, and 10 Grammy Awards.

Searchlight recently released Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, itself nominated for numerous Academy Awards, Tom George's See How They Run; Quinn Shephard's Not Okay; Sophie Hyde's Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Andrew Ahn's Fire Island; Guillermo del Toro's Academy Award nominated Nightmare Alley; and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's Oscar-winning documentary feature Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) with Hulu

Poor Things is set to arrive exclusively in theaters everywhere on September 8th, 2023.