Searchlight Pictures Shares Images From Upcoming Film “Poor Things”

Searchlight Pictures has shared a first look and revealed the opening date for their new film, Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.
What’s Happening:
- Disney-Owned Searchlight Pictures has announced a new film from their studio, Poor Things, set for a release later this year in September.
- From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).
- Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
- Searchlight Pictures is a global specialty film and television company that develops, produces, finances and acquires motion pictures and series for both worldwide theatrical and streaming releases.
- It has its own marketing and distribution operations, and is part of The Walt Disney Studios, a division of The Walt Disney Company. Founded in 1994 as Fox Searchlight Pictures, the company’s titles have grossed over $5 billion worldwide, amassing 46 Academy Awards including five Best Picture winners since 2009: Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave, Birdman, The Shape of Water, and Nomadland; 51 BAFTA Awards, 28 Golden Globe Awards, and 10 Grammy Awards.
- Searchlight recently released Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, itself nominated for numerous Academy Awards, Tom George’s See How They Run; Quinn Shephard’s Not Okay; Sophie Hyde’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Andrew Ahn’s Fire Island; Guillermo del Toro’s Academy Award nominated Nightmare Alley; and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Oscar-winning documentary feature Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) with Hulu and in partnership with Disney’s Onyx Collective.
- Poor Things is set to arrive exclusively in theaters everywhere on September 8th, 2023.
