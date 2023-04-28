Walt Disney Records Releases Official Soundtrack to “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Along With Companion Album “Sounds From The Galactic Skylanes”

Walt Disney Records has announced that the original soundtrack to the video game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is now available, along with a companion soundtrack, Sounds From the Galactic Skylanes.

What’s Happening:

Available today, Walt Disney Records releases the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring score by composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab. Sounds from the Galactic Skylanes features music from a variety of recording artists in-game, including: Joywave as "Yubnib Zekk and the Main Characters" The Hu as "The Agasar" TATRAN as "NAAARTAAAT" Altın Gün as "Altin Lazer Blaster" Kaelin Ellis as "Mister Mockwell"

Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring score by composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab. features music from a variety of recording artists in-game, including: Both albums released today are the audio companions to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis. This narratively driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.

What They’re Saying: