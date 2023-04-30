Pipeline: The Surf Coaster to Open May 27th at SeaWorld Orlando

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, the highly anticipated new coaster coming to SeaWorld Orlando, is now officially set to open on May 27th, with passholder previews beginning May 12th.

What’s Happening:

Through their official Twitter account, SeaWorld Orlando today announced that their newest coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, will officially open on Saturday, May 27th.

IT’S GONNA BE MAY 27 🏄‍♂️🌊 Pass Members can ride the world’s first surf coaster starting May 12! #PipelineSWO pic.twitter.com/GULwfx47wW — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) April 30, 2023

Previews for SeaWorld Pass Members will kick off on Friday, May 12th. The breakdown of previews are as follows: 5/12 – 5/15: Platinum only 5/18 – 5/20: Platinum and Gold only 5/21 – 5/23: Platinum, Gold and Silver only 5/24 – 5/25: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze only 5/26: All Pass Members + Fun Card

We also got our first look at the attraction’s marquee: