Pipeline: The Surf Coaster to Open May 27th at SeaWorld Orlando

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, the highly anticipated new coaster coming to SeaWorld Orlando, is now officially set to open on May 27th, with passholder previews beginning May 12th.
What’s Happening:
- Through their official Twitter account, SeaWorld Orlando today announced that their newest coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, will officially open on Saturday, May 27th.
- Previews for SeaWorld Pass Members will kick off on Friday, May 12th. The breakdown of previews are as follows:
- 5/12 – 5/15: Platinum only
- 5/18 – 5/20: Platinum and Gold only
- 5/21 – 5/23: Platinum, Gold and Silver only
- 5/24 – 5/25: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze only
- 5/26: All Pass Members + Fun Card
- We also got our first look at the attraction’s marquee:
- This attraction will be the world’s first “Surf Coaster.” Riders will feel the power of the ocean in a whole new way, making Pipeline every thrill-seeker’s newest obsession. Pipeline will take them on an unparalleled journey and will keep them coming back for more.
- The innovative design elements that make this a first-of-its-kind roller coaster are the surfing launch and “wave jumping” motions that riders will experience. The unique surfboard-shaped ride vehicle will give riders an immersive experience from the moment it starts. They will be secured on the roller coaster in a surfing position and will be launched at top speeds, feeling as if they are catching a wave. Riders will then feel like they are hanging loose when their seats rise and fall to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave while sending them through several gnarly twists and turns.
- Each rider will get the rush of cutting through waves as they race up to heights of 110-feet in the air and feel like they are about to wipe out when they go upside down on a wave curl along the 2,950-feet of track. Pipeline will send riders on a journey reaching max speeds of 60-miles-per-hour, with five different airtime moments and lasting a total of 1 minute and 50 seconds.
- The ride has a projected height requirement of 54″ and is designed by Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers, Inc. based in Switzerland.