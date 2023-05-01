First Look at Hulu’s Drag-tastical New Series “Drag Me To Dinner”

Hulu has shared a first look at their new drag-tastical series Drag Me To Dinner, which debuts Wednesday, May 31st.

What’s Happening:

Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows.

is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows. In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by the three judgers: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood.

Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka.

Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­– let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence!

At the end of each episode, one team will be proclaimed the winner and walk away with the grandest “prize” in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater – because one team may be GREAT … but the other is GRATER!

Drag Me To Dinner is the glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It’s deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!

The long list of drag queens featured in the show are as follows: Alaska, Alexis Mateo BeBe Zahara Benet BenDeLaCreme Biqtch Puddin’ Chelsea Piers Darienne Lake Detox Gigi Goode Ginger Minj Heidi N Closet Heklina Jackie Beat Jaida Essence Hall Jasmine Rice LaBeija Jinkx Monsoon



Kiki Ball-Change

Kim Chi

Latrice Royale

Manila Luzon

Marti Gould Cummings

Mayhem Miller

Meatball

Merrie Cherry

Morgan McMichaels

Mrs. Kasha Davis

Naomi Smalls

Nina West

Peaches Christ

Peachez Iman Cummings

Pixie Aventura

Raja

Rhea Litré

Selma Nilla

Sherry Vine

Symone

Thorgy Thor

Trinity the Tuck

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Willam

The 10 episode series debuts Wednesday, May 31st, only on Hulu.