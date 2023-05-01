First Look at Hulu’s Drag-tastical New Series “Drag Me To Dinner”

by |
Tags: , ,

Hulu has shared a first look at their new drag-tastical series Drag Me To Dinner, which debuts Wednesday, May 31st.

What’s Happening:

  • Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows.
  • In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by the three judgers: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood.
  • Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka.

  • Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­– let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence!
  • At the end of each episode, one team will be proclaimed the winner and walk away with the grandest “prize” in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater – because one team may be GREAT … but the other is GRATER!
  • Drag Me To Dinner is the glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It’s deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!

  • The long list of drag queens featured in the show are as follows:
    • Alaska,
    • Alexis Mateo
    • BeBe Zahara Benet
    • BenDeLaCreme
    • Biqtch Puddin’
    • Chelsea Piers
    • Darienne Lake
    • Detox
    • Gigi Goode
    • Ginger Minj
    • Heidi N Closet
    • Heklina
    • Jackie Beat
    • Jaida Essence Hall
    • Jasmine Rice LaBeija
    • Jinkx Monsoon

  • Kiki Ball-Change
  • Kim Chi
  • Latrice Royale
  • Manila Luzon
  • Marti Gould Cummings
  • Mayhem Miller
  • Meatball
  • Merrie Cherry
  • Morgan McMichaels
  • Mrs. Kasha Davis
  • Naomi Smalls
  • Nina West
  • Peaches Christ
  • Peachez Iman Cummings

  • Pixie Aventura
  • Raja
  • Rhea Litré
  • Selma Nilla
  • Sherry Vine
  • Symone
  • Thorgy Thor
  • Trinity the Tuck
  • Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
  • Willam

  • The 10 episode series debuts Wednesday, May 31st, only on Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now