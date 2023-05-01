Sydney Chandler Cast in Leading Role for FX’s “Alien” Series

Sydney Chandler has been cast in a leading role in the long-awaited Alien series coming to FX and FX on Hulu, according to Variety.

We still don’t have any details about Chandler’s character or the plot of the series, which was first announced all the way back in 2020.

Chandler is no stranger to FX, having appeared in the 2022 limited series Pistol , in which she starred as Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders.

. While Noah Hawley’s Alien series was announced a long time ago, this is the biggest development for the series in some time, which was originally expected to debut this year.

Another detail Landgraf gave us was that the series will not feature Ellen Ripley and will instead focus on entirely new characters.

Hawley is writing and executive producing the series under his 26 Keys banner.

About Alien: