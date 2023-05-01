Sydney Chandler Cast in Leading Role for FX’s “Alien” Series

Sydney Chandler has been cast in a leading role in the long-awaited Alien series coming to FX and FX on Hulu, according to Variety.
- We still don’t have any details about Chandler’s character or the plot of the series, which was first announced all the way back in 2020.
- Chandler is no stranger to FX, having appeared in the 2022 limited series Pistol, in which she starred as Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders.
- She also recently appeared in the feature film Don’t Worry Darling.
- While Noah Hawley’s Alien series was announced a long time ago, this is the biggest development for the series in some time, which was originally expected to debut this year.
- FX boss John Landgraf recently said instead that production on the series would being this year.
- Another detail Landgraf gave us was that the series will not feature Ellen Ripley and will instead focus on entirely new characters.
- Hawley is writing and executive producing the series under his 26 Keys banner.
About Alien:
- FX is bringing audiences the first television series based on one of the greatest science fiction horror classics ever made: Alien. Alien will be helmed by Fargo and Legion’s Noah Hawley stepping into the creator/executive producer chair, and FX is in advanced negotiations with Academy Award winner, Sir Ridley Scott to join the project as an Executive Producer. Set not too far into our future, it’s the first Alien story set on Earth—and by blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats.
- John Landgraf explained at the TCA 2021 Summer Press Tour that the team led by Noah Hawley (Fargo) is hard at work on building the world of the show, which is set on Earth.
- Landgraf added that the series is very expensive to produce and when asked about a timeline, he said ““I have optimism it will roll out in 2023.”
- The show will debut on Hulu as part of FX on Hulu.