Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP Experience Coming to Georgia

CAMP The Family Experience Company is revealing the newest experience in Georgia: Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP.
What's Happening:
- CAMP, The Family Experience Company, invites you to dive into a world of wonder at its newest experience, Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP.
- This immersive and musical experience, inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid, opens at CAMP’s newest location in Dunwoody, GA, on June 3rd to celebrate the film's release, which floats into theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023.
- Limited tickets are available today and can be purchased here; families are encouraged to purchase early.
- Families will step through CAMP’s signature Magic Door and explore a 5,300-square-foot undersea world inspired by the new film and created in collaboration with Disney.
- With live music, puppetry, and magic, there’s something for everyone.
Come to CAMP to:
- Sing and dance with live musicians playing your favorite songs from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, including Under The Sea, Part of Your World, Kiss The Girl and Poor Unfortunate Souls.
- Visit King Triton’s Palace — take a seat on his throne and control the seas with the power of Triton’s trident
- Enter Ariel’s Grotto and embark on a scavenger hunt for gadgets and gizmos a-plenty.
- Slide through Ursula’s dark lair and watch a magic show
- Explore an abandoned shipwreck — climb cargo net tunnels up to a crow’s nest and unlock treasure chests below deck.
- Shop exclusive Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP co-branded apparel and accessories in the Beachside Market.
- Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP will open on Saturday, June 3rd at CAMP's new location at The Ashford Lane Lifestyle Property located at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way in Dunwoody.
- The 14,000-square-foot store — the largest of all CAMP locations — will contain 3,500 square feet of retail space with toys, clothing, accessories, and a slime creation station (The Schmutz Bar).
- In addition to retail and The Little Mermaid experience, CAMP will feature The CAMPitheater — a performance space for live events — and three reservable party rooms for youngsters’ birthdays.
What They're Saying:
- Ben Kaufman, Co-Founder and CEO of CAMP: “Following the stellar success of our most recent collaboration, Disney Encanto x CAMP, which debuted in NYC, we can’t wait to make memories together with Atlanta families when we open our newest show next month.”
- Naveen Seshadri, Executive Vice President, Global Retail: “Storytelling is at the heart of what we do and our continued collaboration with CAMP allows us to bring new audiences into Disney’s beloved stories through innovative and immersive retail experiences that families can enjoy together. We’re thrilled to invite Little Mermaid fans of all ages under-the-sea to celebrate this beautiful new film in a whole new way.”