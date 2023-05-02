Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP Experience Coming to Georgia

CAMP The Family Experience Company is revealing the newest experience in Georgia: Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP.

What's Happening:

CAMP Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP

This immersive and musical experience, inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid , opens at CAMP’s newest location in Dunwoody, GA, on June 3rd to celebrate the film's release, which floats into theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023.

, opens at CAMP’s newest location in Dunwoody, GA, on June 3rd to celebrate the film's release, which floats into theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. Limited tickets are available today and can be purchased here

Families will step through CAMP’s signature Magic Door and explore a 5,300-square-foot undersea world inspired by the new film and created in collaboration with Disney.

With live music, puppetry, and magic, there’s something for everyone.

Come to CAMP to:

Sing and dance with live musicians playing your favorite songs from Disney’s The Little Mermaid , including Under The Sea, Part of Your World, Kiss The Girl and Poor Unfortunate Soul s .

, including and . Visit King Triton’s Palace — take a seat on his throne and control the seas with the power of Triton’s trident

Enter Ariel’s Grotto and embark on a scavenger hunt for gadgets and gizmos a-plenty.

Slide through Ursula’s dark lair and watch a magic show

Explore an abandoned shipwreck — climb cargo net tunnels up to a crow’s nest and unlock treasure chests below deck.

Shop exclusive Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP co-branded apparel and accessories in the Beachside Market.

Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP will open on Saturday, June 3rd at CAMP's new location at The Ashford Lane Lifestyle Property located at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way in Dunwoody.

The 14,000-square-foot store — the largest of all CAMP locations — will contain 3,500 square feet of retail space with toys, clothing, accessories, and a slime creation station (The Schmutz Bar).

In addition to retail and The Little Mermaid experience, CAMP will feature The CAMPitheater — a performance space for live events — and three reservable party rooms for youngsters’ birthdays.

What They're Saying: