Disney Will Be Using a Virtual Queue at Stage 1 Company Store for Star Wars May the 4th Merchandise

May the 4th has become a holiday for Star Wars fans, and what better place to celebrate than Disney's Hollywood Studios? If you're planning on purchasing some of the May the 4th merchandise, Disney will be using a virtual queue system at Stage 1 Company Store.

What's Happening:

If you are planning on purchasing merchandise in celebration of May the 4th, a virtual queue will be used at the May the 4th Merchandise Event Stage 1 Company Store

Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience

A standby queue will not be available.

Each Guest can request to enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours.

Guests must have valid admission and a theme park reservation

You can request to join the virtual queue for the May the 4th Merchandise Event starting at 7:00 AM. (Guests do not need to be in the park when they join but must have a theme park reservation for Disney's Hollywood Studios.)