Dollywood Brings Back Popular Christian Event, Rock The Smokies, With For King + Country Headlining This August

Dollywood is getting ready for the return of their popular contemporary Christian music event, Rock the Smokies, later this August, with headlining performances by FOR KING + COUNTRY.
What’s Happening:
- The Smokies “rock” this August thanks to Dollywood’s popular contemporary Christian event, Rock the Smokies. The event, which provides an inspirational way for families and church groups to end the summer, takes place Saturday, August 19, and features headline performances in DP’s Celebrity Theater by FOR KING + COUNTRY.
- Quadruple GRAMMY-winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY returns to Dollywood hot off their most recent album What Are We Waiting For? Joel and Luke Smallbone, the Australian-born brothers who comprise the duo, used the abundance of time they had during the pandemic to pour themselves into their music. Thanks to a diverse group of producers and collaborators, the new album marks a profound and professional growth for the brothers as it reflects the state of the world and their growth as men, fathers, husbands and humans.
- Anne Wilson also joins FOR KING + COUNTRY in DP’s Celebrity Theater. Rock the Smokies will feature several other contemporary Christian artists performing on stages throughout the park, including Luke Bower, Brennley Brown, Emerson Day, and Megan Woods.
- All performances outside of DP’s Celebrity Theater are free with park admission.
- Tickets for the headline events are extremely popular, and premium seats tend to sell out quickly. Sign-ups for an exclusive pre-sale take place at rockthesmokiesfest.com.
- Pre-sale begins Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m., with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Super early bird pricing is available. Tickets are good for seats in DP’s Celebrity Theater shows only; all other general admission concerts are first come, first served.
- Meet & Greet opportunities are available through the platinum VIP package. Special Dollywood season passholder pricing also is available on the event website.
- By combining all the adventure of a day at the theme park with great music, Dollywood has crafted a unique event packed with fun for all ages. A ticket purchase includes admission to Dollywood. Discounts are available for groups, season passholders and guests who order tickets early. Packages are available that include VIP seating, t-shirts, pictures with the artists and much more!
- Rock The Smokies takes place at Dollywood on August 19th.