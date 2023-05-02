Dollywood Brings Back Popular Christian Event, Rock The Smokies, With For King + Country Headlining This August

Dollywood is getting ready for the return of their popular contemporary Christian music event, Rock the Smokies, later this August, with headlining performances by FOR KING + COUNTRY.

The Smokies “rock” this August thanks to Dollywood’s popular contemporary Christian event, Rock the Smokies. The event, which provides an inspirational way for families and church groups to end the summer, takes place Saturday, August 19, and features headline performances in DP’s Celebrity Theater by FOR KING + COUNTRY.

Quadruple GRAMMY-winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY returns to Dollywood hot off their most recent album What Are We Waiting For? Joel and Luke Smallbone, the Australian-born brothers who comprise the duo, used the abundance of time they had during the pandemic to pour themselves into their music. Thanks to a diverse group of producers and collaborators, the new album marks a profound and professional growth for the brothers as it reflects the state of the world and their growth as men, fathers, husbands and humans.

Anne Wilson also joins FOR KING + COUNTRY in DP's Celebrity Theater. Rock the Smokies will feature several other contemporary Christian artists performing on stages throughout the park, including Luke Bower, Brennley Brown, Emerson Day, and Megan Woods.

All performances outside of DP’s Celebrity Theater are free with park admission.