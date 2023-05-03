Covers Revealed for 3 New “Percy Jackson” Re-Releases Coming in November

In advance of the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ in 2024, three new Percy Jackson re-releases will be hitting stores in November. Author Rick Riordan revealed the covers for these three new books today.

These three new books will be hitting stores on November 21.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (Disney+ Tie-in Edition Paperback)

Percy Jackson is a good kid, but he can’t seem to focus on his schoolwork or control his temper. And lately, being away at boarding school is only getting worse–Percy could have sworn his pre-algebra teacher turned into a monster and tried to kill him.

When Percy’s mom finds out, she knows it’s time that he knew the truth about where he came from, and that he go to the one place he’ll be safe. She sends Percy to Camp Half-Blood, a summer camp for demigods (on Long Island), where he learns that the father he never knew is Poseidon, god of the sea. Soon a mystery unfolds and together with his friends–one a satyr and the other the demigod daughter of Athena–Percy sets out on a quest across the United States to reach the gates of the Underworld (located in a recording studio in Hollywood) and prevent a catastrophic war between the gods.

Includes a new tie-in cover along with an 8-page insert of color photos from the live-action series coming soon to Disney+.

Camp Half-Blood Confidential (Paperback)

An insider’s look at what it’s like to live at Camp Half-Blood, the training ground for demigods.

In response to an awful camp orientation video created by the god Apollo, Percy Jackson and other residents of Camp Half-Blood answer such questions as “what is this place?” and “do I get to keep the T-shirt?” Newbies can check out the section on the divine cabins, learn about magical landmarks, and consult the chapter on training arenas.

But Camp Half-Blood Confidential explores much more than just the buildings and grounds. It includes info that can be learned only from those who live there. For instance, campers do not always coexist in peace and harmony. The camp is not run with superior efficiency. Prophecies do not flow forth with great regularity. Sprinkled throughout are stories from heroes who have called Camp Half-Blood home or just passed through on their way to places unknown. Chiron himself introduces the book with a brief history of training based on his millennia of experience. And, of course, there are divine words of wisdom from the god Apollo himself, because…well, because the demigod authors would prefer not to be struck down, thank you very much.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (Graphic Novel Paperback)

The thrilling, action-packed graphic novel adaptation of Rick Riordan’s classic from writer Robert Venditti and artist José Villarrubia with an exciting new cover inspired by the upcoming Disney+ series.

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians:

Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians also has quite the cast, including lead Walker Scobell, and co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp, all set to appear in recurring guest star roles, as well as Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, and Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit.