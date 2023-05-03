ESPN’s SC Featured “Nothing Else Matters” to Detail an Inspirational High School Coach Battling ALS

ESPN’s award-winning series SC Featured is set to premiere “Nothing Else Matters,” a 30-minute episode that tells the inspiring story of high school basketball coach Patrick Behan, who was diagnosed with ALS one year ago on May 6, 2022.

Despite his debilitating condition, Behan continued to coach his team at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. to a conference championship, inspiring his players and community with his determination and resilience. With May marking ALS Awareness Month, the episode delves deeply into Behan’s personal journey with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and the impact he has had on his team and community. Viewers will hear from Behan’s family, friends, and former players, as well as from Behan himself.

“Nothing Else Matters” will air on ESPN2 on May 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

SC Featured is ESPN’s award-winning series that tells compelling stories in sports.

SC Featured has received 47 Sports Emmy Award nominations and won five Emmys since it was branded in 2013.

SC Featured has also won eight Edward R. Murrow Journalism Awards in the past seven years, with “A Father’s Resilience” the brand’s most recent Murrow recipient in 2022.

After the original airing, “Nothing Else Matters” will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

What they’re saying: